Left Menu
Development News Edition

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding delayed amid coronavirus scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 10:58 IST
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding delayed amid coronavirus scare

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have postponed their wedding to later half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson for the couple announced on Thursday. Richa and Ali were scheduled to tie the knot in April, with reportedly many of their guests flying in from the US and Europe for the ceremony.

"Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. "They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected," the spokesperson for the actors said in a statement. The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday. The pandemic has led to the cancellation of various events, award functions, interviews and shooting schedules in the country. To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, film bodies in India decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold till March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Community should support daily wage earners to help them

At a time when the coronavirus outbreak has impacted economies, Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has brought the focus back to one of the most important, yet ignored sections- the daily wage earners. Taking to twitter to appea...

SC dismisses Nirbhaya convict's plea challenging rejection of mercy petition

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Akshay Singh Thakur, one of the death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, challenging the rejection of mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind. A thr...

SpiceJet to suspend majority of international flights from due to COVID-19

In view of coronavirus outbreak, air carrier SpiceJet on Thursday announced to suspend the majority of its international operations from March 21 till April 30. The suspended flights will be resumed as soon as the situation normalises.We ar...

Over 1.5 lakh passengers screened for coronavirus in TN, 2 tested positive

As many as 1,94,236 passengers were screened here and so far only two persons were tested positive in Tamil Nadu for deadly coronavirus, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabasker on Thursday. COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Status Screened Passenger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020