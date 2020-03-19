Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emma Stone, Dave McCary postpone their wedding due to coronavirus concerns

Hollywood actor Emma Stone and her longtime boyfriend-fiance Dave McCary have postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Page Six.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:03 IST
Emma Stone, Dave McCary postpone their wedding due to coronavirus concerns
Emma Stone and Dave McCary posing with the engagement ring (Source: Dave McCary's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Emma Stone and her longtime boyfriend-fiance Dave McCary have postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Page Six. The duo had exchanged rings last December.

The Oscar-winning actor and McCary were set to tie the knot in Los Angeles this past weekend, but are holding off for now. Earlier, McCary broke the news of their engagement through his Instagram account with a picture of him and his beloved, where Stone was seen flaunting the 'stone' on her ring.

Stone and McCary, who is a segment director cum writer on 'Saturday Night Live,' first sparked romance rumours in 2017 when they were seen together in New York City, where the show was shot. In August 2018, Stone got candid about her relationship with McCary in an interview given to Elle magazine where she talked about her willingness to get married and have kids. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Funeral of Wales rugby player Watkins to be streamed over virus fears

The funeral of former Wales rugby player Matthew J Watkins is to be streamed online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Watkins, who won 18 caps for Wales between 2003 and 2006, died earlier this month at the age of 41 after being diagnose...

UK puts military reservists on standby in fight with coronavirus

Britain on Thursday put military reservists on formal standby as it seeks to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.Reserve Forces will be on standby to deliver a range of defence outputs, James Heappey, armed forces minister, said in a written st...

Churches cancel prayers and Moria pilgrimage in SA

The Methodist Church has canceled Good Friday and Easter Sunday services to combat the spread of the Coronavirus and the Muslim Judicial Council MJC has canceled Friday prayer. In addition, the Zion Christian Church ZCC has canceled its ann...

US STOCKS-Futures fall again as recession fears rage on

U.S. stock index futures fell for the third time this week on Thursday as sweeping emergency action from policymakers across the globe failed to convince panic-stricken equity markets that a coronavirus-driven global recession could be aver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020