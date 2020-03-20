Beale Street Music Festival postponed due to coronavirus

Left Menu
Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis has been postponed because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis has been postponed because of the new coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday the officials said in a statement that the city's monthlong tourist event has been called off but will be rescheduled for later dates, reported Billboard.

Organizers said they were instructed by city officials that the events can't be held as originally scheduled. The music festival is held every year during the Memphis in May celebration in this Mississippi River city and attracts music fans from around the world.

The Lumineers, Three 6 Mafia, The Avett Brothers, Lil Wayne, and The Smashing Pumpkins were among the musical acts that were scheduled to perform at the 2020 music festival. The push back of the events joined a long list of festivals and concerts that have been postponed or cancelled due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

