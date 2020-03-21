Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Last Kingdom Season 4 gets official release date, Know its synopsis in details

The Last Kingdom Season 4 gets official release date, Know its synopsis in details
The Last Kingdom Season 4 is likely to see another time jump of atleast a decade. Due to this reason, Alexander Dreymon’s Uhtred of Bebbanburg will look a tad greyer. Image Credit: Facebook / The Last Kingdom

When is The Last Kingdom Season 4 going to be premiered? This continues to be a big question among fans' mind, mainly since Netflix confirmed in April 2019 that filming had started on the 10 new episodes. Read the texts below to know more in details.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 has been announced to be released on Netflix in April 2020. As we are coming close to its release, we are gradually getting latest updates on the imminent series including a few glimpses on its plot.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 is likely to see another time jump of atleast a decade. Due to this reason, Alexander Dreymon's Uhtred of Bebbanburg will look a tad greyer. The avid viewers will be amazed to see a bunch of young actors including Uhtred's children by Gisela, who are, according to the books, are grown up now.

Each season covered roughly two books from which the story is adapted from. The Last Kingdom Season 3 ended during the events of 'Death of Kings'. There is a possibility of seeing some of the left plots from 'Death of Kings' to be seen in Season 4 before going onto the events of 'The Pagan Lord'.

Here's the official synopsis of The Last Kingdom Season 4 published by What's On Netflix – After the death of Alfred, the alliances between the kingdoms are fractured. Uhtred believes the timing is right to challenge his uncle Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson (Casino Royale, Banished), and take back his ancestral home, Bebbanburg. However, fate shifts in a different direction, leading Uhtred to realise that his destiny is tied to Alfred's dream of a united land. This, and Uhtred's feelings for Aethelflaed, drive him back into the politics that threaten to break out into war."

Apart from the lead actor Alexander Dreymon, many other actors will be back in The Last Kingdom Season 4. Some of them are Ian Hart, Toby Regbo, Timothy Innes, Eliza Butterworth, Emily Cox, Mark Rowley, Joseph Millson, Millie Brady, Magnus Bruun and Jeppe Beck Laursen will reprise their roles as Beocca, Aethelred, Edward, Aelswith, Brida, Finan, Aelfric, Princess Aethelflaed, Cnut and Haesten respectively.

Never miss the airing of The Last Kingdom Season 4 on Netflix on April 26, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Walmart's Mexico unit pulls elderly workers from checkouts on coronavirus concerns

Grocers including Walmart de Mexico have begun bowing to pressure to pull from stores tens of thousands of elderly workers who pack bags at checkouts as concerns grow about their vulnerability to coronavirus amid panic buying nationwide. So...

US strengthens emergency, relief measures to combat coronavirus threat

Responding to the growing coronavirus crisis, the United States on Friday strengthened its emergency and relief measures to combat the toughest public health challenge in decades. More than 230 Americans had lost their lives by Friday eveni...

French city of Nice to impose curfew

A curfew will be imposed in the French Riviera city of Nice from Saturday night, the local prefect said on Friday, saying it was necessary to enforce strict confinement measures decided by France to fight the coronavirus outbreak.A curfew i...

US slams China for 'delay' in sharing information on coronavirus

The United States on Friday slammed China for the delay in sharing information with its technical experts on the deadly coronavirus. We need to know immediately. The world is entitled to know. The Chinese government was the first to know of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020