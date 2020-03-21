The Last Kingdom Season 4 gets official release date, Know its synopsis in details

When is The Last Kingdom Season 4 going to be premiered? This continues to be a big question among fans' mind, mainly since Netflix confirmed in April 2019 that filming had started on the 10 new episodes. Read the texts below to know more in details.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 has been announced to be released on Netflix in April 2020. As we are coming close to its release, we are gradually getting latest updates on the imminent series including a few glimpses on its plot.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 is likely to see another time jump of atleast a decade. Due to this reason, Alexander Dreymon's Uhtred of Bebbanburg will look a tad greyer. The avid viewers will be amazed to see a bunch of young actors including Uhtred's children by Gisela, who are, according to the books, are grown up now.

Each season covered roughly two books from which the story is adapted from. The Last Kingdom Season 3 ended during the events of 'Death of Kings'. There is a possibility of seeing some of the left plots from 'Death of Kings' to be seen in Season 4 before going onto the events of 'The Pagan Lord'.

Here's the official synopsis of The Last Kingdom Season 4 published by What's On Netflix – After the death of Alfred, the alliances between the kingdoms are fractured. Uhtred believes the timing is right to challenge his uncle Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson (Casino Royale, Banished), and take back his ancestral home, Bebbanburg. However, fate shifts in a different direction, leading Uhtred to realise that his destiny is tied to Alfred's dream of a united land. This, and Uhtred's feelings for Aethelflaed, drive him back into the politics that threaten to break out into war."

Apart from the lead actor Alexander Dreymon, many other actors will be back in The Last Kingdom Season 4. Some of them are Ian Hart, Toby Regbo, Timothy Innes, Eliza Butterworth, Emily Cox, Mark Rowley, Joseph Millson, Millie Brady, Magnus Bruun and Jeppe Beck Laursen will reprise their roles as Beocca, Aethelred, Edward, Aelswith, Brida, Finan, Aelfric, Princess Aethelflaed, Cnut and Haesten respectively.

Never miss the airing of The Last Kingdom Season 4 on Netflix on April 26, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

