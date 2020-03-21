Bachchan, Dharmendra join film industry peers to spread awareness about Janta Curfew

Several Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor have urged people to follow Janta Curfew on Sunday, as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus and called for 'Janta curfew' on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of the house. Bachchan, who had earlier hailed Prime Minister's statement, took to Instagram and wrote, "Tomorrow #janatacurfew, 7 am to 9 pm. I shall abide and at 5 pm clap, ring bells , blow shankh, in gratitude and honour for them that continue to work on all the essential services despite extenuating circumstances." Kapoor said he hopes everyone who has a choice is home or indoors.

"And for those who can't stay in, we will stay in for you. I would urge you all to follow the #JantaCurfew tomorrow from 7am to 9pm and at 5pm, let's stand tall in solidarity in our own homes and show our appreciation loudly for those who are helping us fight the virus while risking their own lives! #SocialDistancing #StayHomeStaySafe," the actor said on Twitter. Dharmendra also took to the microblogging site and said one must act according to PM's address.

"You can’t kill, CORONAVIRUS with gun. It is somewhere in the crowd. Wait and watch for another 15 days it will die it’s own death. Be at home, take it as an opportunity to get rid of some bad habits by doing yoga and exercise. Act according to Modi ji's speech," Dharmendra tweeted. Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan among others had previously applauded PM's statement on Janta Curfew. Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 258 on Saturday after 35 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.