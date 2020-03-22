Left Menu
Priyanka, Nick all lovey-dovey in this new picture!

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas won hearts of netizens on Sunday after an adorable candid picture of the two, with their pet Gino, was shared on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in their latest self-isolation period picture (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas won hearts of netizens on Sunday after an adorable candid picture of the two, with their pet Gino, was shared on social media. The 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood has been quite active on social media in updating their whereabouts and also extending a helping hand in spreading awareness during the period of self-distancing due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The 37-year-old star caught the attention of many after she posted an adorable photo on Instagram, that saw her sleeping on the lap of Nick, while he looks at her. Gino is also seen sleeping beside Priyanka, all cuddled up.

The post went online without any caption with tags for Nick and Cavanaugh James, who clicked the picture, followed by a heart emoticon. The duo has been following the precautionary measure of self-isolation for more than a week now. (ANI)

