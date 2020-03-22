One Piece Chapter 976 release date on April 5, Onigashima War to start

One Piece Chapter 975 is expected to be official released on Sunday, March 22 amid coronavirus outbreak. Thankfully, every chapter gets released every week with hardly any hiatus.

However, One Piece Chapter 976 will not be released after a week. The chapter will release on Sunday, April 5 as the creator is certain to take a break for a week. One Piece Chapter 975 revealed many new things like Denjiro turned out to be an ultimate saviour by blocking all the plots of Orochi and traitor Kanjuro.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 976 will reveal the commencement of Onigashima War. No spoilers for Chapter 976 have been released yet but raw scan leaks and fans' speculations are expected to come out soon.

According to Omnitos, some of the predictions for One Piece Chapter 976 are like gathering of soldiers and ammunitions for raiding Onigashima palace of Kaido. The anime aficionados will be amused to see Luffy, Law and Kid fighting and putting all their endeavours in Wano.

The outlet also speculated that all Samurai scabbards would play a major role in the war to take Wano back and avenge Kozuki Oden. Last One Piece Chapter 975 featured Kyoshiro revealing his identity to the other scabbard and showing his loyalty to them. All the hindrances created by Orochi and Kanjuro have been cleared by Kyoshiro.

One Piece Chapter 976 is expected to be out by Sunday, April 5, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

