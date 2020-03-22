Left Menu
One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

One Punch Man Season 3 is definitely a severely anticipated superhero web manga series fans have been waiting since Season 2's finale was dropped in July last year. Companies attached to the making of third of season are yet to make an official announcement. But that truly can't stop fans and manga enthusiasts from predicting the possibility of series renewal.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. But Genos is likely to be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humour in the next season.

The next phase of story is expected to see the Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. According to ScreenRant, this leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

On the other hand, One Punch Man Season 3 will show a plenty of heroes moving into the hideout of Monsters and the anime aficionados will be severely glad to see some fantastic fights in the imminent season. We will see Garou moving into this association of critters. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power.

Saitama is always the protagonist who is able to easily defeat any opponent with a single punch. He is expert in slaying monsters also. The imminent One Punch Man Season 3 will allow the manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its members. It should not take long before viewers see an encounter between Saitama and Garou.

Many believes that the upcoming One Punch Man Season 3 will undeniably continue to have Saitama as the protagonist but the arc to be tackled would give Garou more screen time. His (Garou's) other side apart from his known human-monster character will be revealed to the avid viewers. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 may not have an official release date, but it is expected to be premiered in the first season of 2021 or the latter portion of this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

