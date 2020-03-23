Left Menu
A lot remains to be done: Lin-Manuel Miranda hints at 'In The Heights' delay

  • Updated: 23-03-2020 10:34 IST
Lin-Manuel Miranda has hinted that the film adaptation of his hit Broadway production "In The Heights" might get delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film, being directed by John M Chu of "Crazy Rich Asians" fame, is set to release in June this year. Miranda, who created the stage musical with Quiara Alegría Hudes, will appear in a small role in the movie, besides providing the music.

Talking to Rosie O'Donnell in a livestream interview, Miranda said the film is not yet finished. "We were literally recording the score when all of this started happening,” Miranda said, referring to film productions being shut in the US and around the world so as to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"There’s a lot that remains to be done on that movie. We were finishing the score and the mixing and just getting the music exactly right," he added. Miranda said he wants the film to have a proper theatrical release when the cinemas reopen, reported Variety.

"I’m really hopeful that that’s something we all get to watch in the theatres together -- when it’s time, and no sooner, to go out," he added. "In The Heights" features Anthony Ramos in the lead. Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz and Daphne Rubin-Vega also star.

