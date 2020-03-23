Left Menu
ALTBalaji to stream two new episodes of erotic web series X.X.X Uncensored

The trailer of X.X.X Uncensored to be released today across ALTBalaji's digital platforms

ALTBalaji to stream two new episodes of erotic web series X.X.X Uncensored
After creating a buzz with the announcement of comedy-drama series 'Who's Your Daddy', ALTBalaji is all set to surprise the audience yet again. Ekta Kapoor's OTT Platform to release two new episodes of its erotic web series 'X.X.X Uncensored' to entertain its viewers during this COVID19 outbreak.

Announcing the same ALTBalaji Tweeted yesterday and informed that the trailer will be released today across its digital platforms.

Last month a special episode was released featuring actors such as Ribbhu Mehra, Parree Pande and Aaditi Kohli which got mixed reviews from the audience. Since Cinemahalls are all closed across the country, this is the perfect time to give 'Entertainment At Home' and that's why ALTBalaji is announcing project after project to make the most of it.

