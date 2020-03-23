Left Menu
Priyanka Chopra shows gratitude towards coronavirus warriors

Many B-town stars have shown gratitude towards those leading the fight against coronavirus and Priyanka Chopra is also one of them.

Priyanka Chopra shows gratitude towards coronavirus warriors
Priyanka Chopra (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Many B-town stars have shown gratitude towards those leading the fight against coronavirus and Priyanka Chopra is also one of them. Despite not being in India, Chopra lent her support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta Curfew'.

"Although I couldn't be there in India to join, I'm there in spirit. #jantacurfewindia," Priyanka wrote on her Instagram story. On Monday, the 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood posted a video of herself clapping outside in a balcony.

Giving a shout out to healthcare professionals and first responders working amid the coronavirus pandemic, Chopra wrote, "People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses, and all first responders battling #Covid19 by clapping on their balconies." On Sunday, several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, and many more took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew clapping initiative, to pay tribute to all those people who are working round the clock to eradicate COVID-19 from India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to be a part of the 'Janta Curfew' as that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

