Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sophie Turner slams Evangeline Lilly over coronavirus comments

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:23 IST
Sophie Turner slams Evangeline Lilly over coronavirus comments

"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner has taken a swipe at actor Evangeline Lilly who had said that she won't be going into self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak, as she values freedom over everything else. The Marvel star's comments on social distancing didn't go down well with Turner, who urged her fans to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of over 14,000 people worldwide. "Stay inside, don't be f**ing stupid. Even if you count your 'freedom over ... your health'," Turner, 24, said during an Instagram live.

"I don’t give a F about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you, by doing this. So stay inside, guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea," she added. Last Week, Lilly, 40, shared that she dropped her kids off at a gymnastics camp and that "they all washed their hands before going in". She accompanied the post with the hashtag "business as usual", which did not go down well with many social media users. The actor later wrote in the comments section, "Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu." PTI RB SHD SHD SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EU watchdog says markets must stay open for investors

Keeping financial markets open is vital for the economy to function properly during the coronavirus epidemic, Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Unions markets watchdog, said on Monday. Europes STOXX 600 index has fallen to around a seve...

Comments invited on amendment in Motor Vehicle Rules for colour blind people

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including the general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Rules for enabling color blind people to procure a driving licens...

Coronavirus: Will grant special parole to convicts to decongest prisons, Delhi govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has decided to decongest prisons to check the spread of coronavirus by providing convicts the options of special parole and furlough. Parole and furlough mean a temporary re...

Rahul targets Modi govt over 'delay' in banning export of ventilators, masks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in the governments decision to ban the export of essentials life-saving equipment like ventilators and surgical masks amid coronavirus outbreakThe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020