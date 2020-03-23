Left Menu
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' will be faithful to the original, says Finn Wolfhard

  Updated: 23-03-2020 13:50 IST
"Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard says his upcoming movie "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will honour the legacy of the popular supernatural comedy franchise. The 17-year-old actor, who plays Trevor in the Jason Reitman-directed movie, said he grew up watching the original "Ghostbusters" films thanks to his parents.

"Afterlife" is the direct sequel to "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Ghostbusters II" (1989). Jason Reitman's father, Ivan Reitman, had directed the original "Ghostbusters" films which featured Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis as parapsychology professors who hunts ghosts.

"When I was really young, my parents were really big fans of the original movies, so I grew up watching them. "Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis – all of those were big, big people in our house. So getting to be a part of that legacy now is very flattering," Wolfhard told NME.

The actor said the film is "faithful" to the series and at the same time, funny. "Older 'Ghostbusters' fans will find it's a really, really faithful approach to the series. While young people, if not everyone, will find that, first and foremost, 'Ghostbusters' is about family and the relationships that these people have made. "It's also really funny, so I'm really excited for people to see it," Wolfhard added.

Murray and Aykroyd, along with Sigourney Weaver, will reprise their roles for the new film. Returning members also include Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson. Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace are the new entrants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

