COVID-19 is a great equalizer: Madonna from her bathtub

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:32 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:32 IST
In a bizarre video shot from her rose petal filled bathtub, pop star Madonna has called the coronavirus pandemic "a great equaliser". The music icon said the virus doesn’t discriminate between rich and poor.

“That’s the thing about COVID-1. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equaliser and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways,” Madonna said in the video while having a milky bath in tub full of roses. The 61-year-old singer, who had to cancel two of her concerts in Paris due to coronavirus outbreak, also referenced her 1995 song “Human Nature” in the video saying “we are all going down together”. According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, the death toll from the virus globally has risen to 14,641 with 336,000 cases reported in 173 countries and territories.

