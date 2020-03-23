'Suitable Boy’ role one of those magical things to happen to me: Namit Das

Actor Namit Das always thought Vikram Seth's seminal novel “A Suitable Boy” would lend itself beautifully to a series so it was nothing short of a dream come true when his favourite director Mira Nair came on board to adapt the book and offered him one of the main characters. Das, who has build a steady profile in the entertainment industry with roles in movies such as “Wake Up Sid”, “Aankhon Dekhi”, “Sui Dhaaga: Made In India” and “Pataakha” and shows including “Sumit Sambhal Lega”, has worked with Nair on the musical adaptation of her film “Monsoon Wedding”.

“‘A Suitable Boy’, for me, is one of those magical things to have happened. I finished reading the novel in 2015-2016. I always wanted a series to be made on the book and I always wanted to play Haresh Khanna, which is funny because I ended up doing just that,” Namit told PTI in an interview. “It feels like I literally manifested it from my dream. The process was really beautiful because Mira is such a sensitive director. She is one of the most special people in the world. It is going to turn out to be a very special adaptation in many ways. She has only enhanced what Vikram Seth has written,” he added.

The series also features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor and Vijay Varma. Namit, 35, who calls himself an “accidental actor and an hesitant musician”, has also composed three tracks for the show.

“Mira needed three compositions which will be sung by the characters at different points. She said, ‘Namit, you would be right for it and give it a try’. She really liked it but I don’t know how much of it will be used in the edit. I know that one of it will definitely be used. “It was great to also compose for it. One of the songs is actually written by my mom so that makes it even more special,” said the actor, who is a trained singer and has learnt music from his father, renowned ghazal singer Chandan Dass. Whether it is music or acting, the need to express is what makes one an artiste, he said.

"Acting is where I ended up eventually. That’s why I tell people, ‘I am an accidental actor and a hesitant musician’. But I am someone who wants to express. I am someone who wants to say something at any given point of time and acting and music are the two sides to the same coin." Next for the actor is a film called "Bahut Hua Sammaan”, web series “Mafia” for Zee 5 and his ongoing participation in the “Monsoon Wedding” musical. Namit’s fans can also see him in an endearing short film, “Station Master Phool Kumar” by Gorilla Shorts. A little over 12 minutes, the film, available on YouTube, features the actor as a bored small-town station master, whose life takes an unexpected turn for the best.

“Short films are a great way to express yourself and reach out to your audience. You just have 10 minutes or so to entertain them and then you are out. I consider short films like short stories whereas movies are like novels,” he said. PTI BK BK RDS RDS.

