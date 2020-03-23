Left Menu
Kriti Sanon channels her poetic skills during self-isolation period

While many Bollywood actors are finding their engagements to make the most of the self-isolation time, Kriti Sanon on Monday channelled her inner poetic skills and recited a Hindi poem on social media.

While many Bollywood actors are finding their engagements to make the most of the self-isolation time, Kriti Sanon on Monday channelled her inner poetic skills and recited a Hindi poem on social media. The 29-year-old star hopped on to Instagram on Monday and shared a video where she is seen reciting one of her newly written Hindi poems.

The actor, who is seen at the comfort of her house, started the video by addressing how the self-isolation time has given everyone an opportunity to do things that otherwise were being slacked off. "Well, I feel that this quarantined time has given all of us a lot of time to do all the things we didn't have the time for."

The 'Lukka Chuppi' actor further said that the self-distancing time has got her "back to writing poetry" and it is after a very long time she has "written something in Hindi." "Thham jaa, Theher jaa..We've been running too fast.. It almost feels like we needed to PAUSE.. We MUST!" she captioned the post.

The poem recited by the 'Panipat' actor was throwing light on the fact of slowing down a little bit in this fast-paced world. (ANI)

