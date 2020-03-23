Kareena, Saif send prayers to Italy as COVID-19 death toll nears 5,000

As Italy continues to fight the coronavirus outbreak, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday reminisced her stay in the European country with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself and her husband from the Italy trip and prayed for the people in the coronavirus-hit country. In the picture, the star couple can be seen enjoying outside famous tourist Amphitheatre - Colosseum.

While Kareena was seen slaying in her olive-green pullover paired with denim and brown scarf, Saif could be seen rocking the half-sleeved jacket look with a T-shirt underneath it. "Amore Italy, My love and I are praying for you all," she captioned the post.

Italy has reported over 42,000 confirmed cases of the virus, while 4,825 people have died of the disease -- the most outside China. According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has claimed 12,944 lives and affected 294,110 people. (ANI)

