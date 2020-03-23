Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kareena, Saif send prayers to Italy as COVID-19 death toll nears 5,000

As Italy continues to fight the coronavirus outbreak, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday reminisced her stay in the European country with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:49 IST
Kareena, Saif send prayers to Italy as COVID-19 death toll nears 5,000
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Italy continues to fight the coronavirus outbreak, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday reminisced her stay in the European country with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself and her husband from the Italy trip and prayed for the people in the coronavirus-hit country. In the picture, the star couple can be seen enjoying outside famous tourist Amphitheatre - Colosseum.

While Kareena was seen slaying in her olive-green pullover paired with denim and brown scarf, Saif could be seen rocking the half-sleeved jacket look with a T-shirt underneath it. "Amore Italy, My love and I are praying for you all," she captioned the post.

Italy has reported over 42,000 confirmed cases of the virus, while 4,825 people have died of the disease -- the most outside China. According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has claimed 12,944 lives and affected 294,110 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19:DSP booked for not informing son's arrival from

A case has been registered against a DSP and his son for allegedly not informing health authorities about the arrival of the latter, who later tested positive for coronavirus, from London recently, police said on Monday. According to police...

49,735 camera-based fines were imposed on March 22: Delhi Police

A total of 49,735 camera-based fines were imposed on March 22 during the Janata Curfew, said the Delhi Police on Monday. As no manual fines were imposed yesterday, a total number of 49,735 camera-based fines were imposed, said the Delhi Pol...

Shilpa Shetty has her 'minion mode on' during self-isolation period

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday shared a video on social media to tickle the netizens with a pinch of humour amid the self-isolation time in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The 44-year-old actor shared a TikTok video on Twitter where she is...

Rajasthan Patrika group invites entries for journalism award

The Rajasthan Patrika group has invited entries for the KC Kulish International Award for Excellence in Journalism, instituted in the memory of its founder Karpoor Chandra KulishThe last date for sending online entries for the years 2018 an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020