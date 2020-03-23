Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Designer Anita Dongre sets aside Rs 1.5 cr to support vendors, artisans

Fashion designer Anita Dongre on Monday announced a medical fund of Rs 1.5 crore to support the small vendors and self-employed artisans working under her, who do not have medical insurance to cover an emergency arising due to coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:01 IST
Combating COVID-19: Designer Anita Dongre sets aside Rs 1.5 cr to support vendors, artisans
Fashion Designer Anita Dongre (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Fashion designer Anita Dongre on Monday announced a medical fund of Rs 1.5 crore to support the small vendors and self-employed artisans working under her, who do not have medical insurance to cover an emergency arising due to coronavirus. The 56-year-old designer revealed the news on Instagram by posting a written statement.

She began the statement by writing: "A lot has changed in the last few days... Among the people who are likely to be most affected by these changes are the small vendors and self-employed artisans who contribute to the work you love and admire." Referring to the sudden lockdown in the state, she further wrote: "Among the people who are likely to be most affected by these changes are the small vendors and self-employed artisans who contribute to the work you love and admire."

"Considering the swiftness of the crisis, we recognize that not many of them will have resources available to cover a potential medical emergency. It is for this reason that the Anita Dongre Foundation has decided to set up a dedicated fund of INR 15 million to support any medical treatments arising during these troubling times," she added. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 467 on Monday including eight deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi congratulates Chouhan on being sworn in as Madhya Pradesh CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shivraj Singh Chouhan on taking oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, describing him as an able administrator. Congratulations to Shri ChouhanShivraj Ji on taking oath as CM of Madhya Pr...

Former DR Congo health minister convicted of embezzling Ebola funds

A former health minister in the Democratic Republic of Congo and his financial advisor were sentenced on Monday to five years of forced labor for embezzling more than 400,000 from the countrys Ebola response funds, a court order showed.Oly ...

Assam transport min meets airport, rail officials over supply

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday held discussions with senior airport officials and those of the railways for better coordination. He urged the stakeholders in the sector to work in unison and make necessary arrange...

COVID-19:DSP booked for not informing son's arrival from

A case has been registered against a DSP and his son for allegedly not informing health authorities about the arrival of the latter, who later tested positive for coronavirus, from London recently, police said on Monday. According to police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020