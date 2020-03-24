Left Menu
Broadway star Aaron Tveit tests positive for coronavirus

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 10:58 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 10:06 IST
Broadway actor Aaron Tveit has tested positive for COVID-19. The 36-year-old actor, who took to social media to share his diagnosis, said he is feeling much better now. "I'm feeling much better. I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild cold-like with no fever as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms because this is a very dangerous virus," Tveit wrote on Instagram. The actor said he had been quarantined since Broadway shows shut down on March 12 amid the pandemic.

"One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic," he added. Tveit said he was tested earlier last week and found out the results this Monday, but had quarantined himself even before he went through the medical procedure. "This can affect anyone and even if you aren't feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon," he said. Tveit joins a growing list of celebrities that have tested positive for coronavirus, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Kevin Durant, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, "Frozen 2" actor Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, "Game of Thrones" star Kristofer Hivju, veteran Opera singer Placido Domingo and celebrated TV host Andy Cohen. The coronavirus outbreak, that first emerged in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 16,000 people worldwide.

