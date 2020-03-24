Is Sacred Games Season 3 confirmed? No. of episodes & what more we know

Is there any probability for Sacred Games Season 3? Season 2 ended with an astounding peak and the avid viewers are ardently waiting to know the fallout of Sartaj Singh's (played by Saif Ali Khan) defusing of the atomic bomb.

The release date for Sacred Games Season 3 is yet to be announced. Even before its announcement of its premiere date, we need to know whether or not they are planning for another season in mind. However, the way Sacred Games Season 2 ended with cliffhangers, there is very less chance for the creators and producers to discontinue the series.

Sacred Games Season 3 was earlier expected to be released by mid of September 2020. But based on the current ongoing Covid-19 epidemic across the country, we can't expect it by September 2020. The first season premiered in June 2018 and second season was released in August 2019.

What can we see in Sacred Games Season 3? In Season 2, we saw how Sartaj had given three attempts to crack the code and forestall the bomb. As he entered the code for 1/3 time, the display turned back and left viewers into total suspense. This surely opens door for another season.

Sacred Games Season 3 is likely to have 10 episodes like its previous two seasons. However, this should be taken with a grain of salt. However, majority of casts from the previous season(s) are expected to reprise their roles in Season 3.

Based on the current state of coronavirus epidemic in India and global, we seriously need to wait further for getting updates on Sacred Games Season 3. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

