Avatar 2 development stops due to coronavirus despite virtual production

Avatar 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. It has been over a decade since the sci-fi enthusiasts have been waiting for to hear positive news on it. Here we have some latest updates on it.

Unfortunately, due to the outbreak of coronavirus at global level, Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau confirmed all virtual production on the sequel has been halted.

Not only Avatar 2, but many projects across the television and movie industry have also been halted in the last couple of weeks. But none of them are being made with the same technology as Avatar 2, Digital Spy noted. In virtual production, there's no risk of actors coming into close contact with each other, as it's essentially a group of technicians working their magic on computers.

On Avatar 2, the producer Jon Landau told the New Zealand Herald, "We've delayed it. We had plans to come down Friday night with a group of people and start back up and we made the decision to hold off and continue working here [Los Angeles], and come down there a little bit later than we'd planned."

"If I told you we are going to know something in two weeks I'd be lying. I might not be wrong – even a broken clock is right twice a day. But I would be lying because I don't know…We're in the midst of a global crisis and this is not about the film industry. I think everybody needs to do now whatever we can do, as we say here, to flatten the [coronavirus] curve."

Avatar 2 is the first of four planned sequels to Avatar and Avatar 3 started filming simultaneously with Avatar 2 in New Zealand on September 25, 2017. Based on the current situation, the premiere date of Avatar 2 (which is December 17, 2021) is expected to be rescheduled further.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Song Joong-Ki's new idea of rebuilding mansion, Song Hye-Kyo in cover of Harper's Bazaar

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.