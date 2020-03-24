Woody Allen accuses Mia Farrow of trying to destroy his career in new memoir

In his new memoir, director Woody Allen has accused former partner Mia Farrow of fabricating the story that he sexually abused their adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. In his memoir "Apropos of Nothing", which was released by Arcade Publishing two weeks after Hachette dropped the book following protests. "I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish," he wrote in the book.

The accusations were a "Ahab-like quest" for revenge from Farrow, Allen said referencing the obsessed whaling ship captain in Herman Melville's classic "Moby Dick", according to Ace Showbiz. Allen was the subject of two separate investigations into the allegations in the 1990s but he was never charged.

The filmmaker also reflected on the possibility that Ronan Farrow, as Mia Farrow had hinted, may not be his biological son. "One day Mia announced she was pregnant. I naturally assumed it was by me and the wolfsbane had finally kicked in; and despite her suggesting (Ronan) was Frank Sinatra's child, I think he's mine, though I'll never really know. She may have still been sleeping with Frank, as she hinted, and may have had any number of outside affairs, for all I know. As I said, we lived apart," he said. Ronan Farrow, 32, has long been speculated to be Mia Farrow's lovechild with her ex-husband Sinatra. Mia Farrow was married to Sinatra for two years but they remained friends until the singer's death.

Allen has dedicated the book to his 49-year-old wife Soon-Ye Previn. It was his relationship with Previn, Mia Farrow's adopted daughter from another marriage, that led to the couple finally splitting up acrimoniously.

Talking about his romance with Previn, 35 years younger than him, Allen said "we couldn't keep our hands off each other" when they first fell in love. The director said he and Mia Farrow were no longer together when he began dating her daughter. Mia Farrow learned about the affair after discovering erotic photographs of her daughter.

"Of course I understand her shock, her dismay, her rage, everything," he writes. "It was the correct reaction." "Sometimes, when the going got rough and I was maligned everywhere, I was asked if I had known the outcome, do I ever wish I never took up with Soon-Yi? I always answered I'd do it again in a heartbeat." The director said there were happy moments in his over a decade long relationship with Mia Farrow but he should have noticed the "red flags". "She was not demanding, better informed than me, more cultivated, appropriately libidinous, charming to my friends, and, best of all, living directly across Central Park, so there was a major saving in carfare.

"In retrospect, should I have seen any red flags? I guess, but if you're dating this dream woman, even if you see a red flag you kind of look in the other direction." PTI BK RDS RDS.

