Amitabh Bachchan tweets his astonishment seeing Howrah Bridge, Kolkata streets empty

Amitabh Bachchan, who is continued by Bengalis to be considered as Jamai or Damaad of Bengal, recently took to Twitter to express his concern for the streets of Kolkata where the West Bengal government has imposed complete lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has a special place in his heart for Kolkata, one of the reasons his fans believe is for marrying Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan who hailed from Bengal. Another vital reason is the 77-year-old actor landed his first job in Kolkata during 1962 and 1968 before eying on Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan has severely expressed his astonishment over Twitter to see Howrah Bridge and streets and landmarks of his favourite city Kolkata totally empty and lying deserted amid coronavirus epidemic.

While reacting on a recent snaps posted by one of Amitabh Bachchan's 'crazy fan', he said that it is impossible to imagine the current sight of Howrah Bridge, Red Road, the flyover to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and entire city Kolkata deserted.

Many may not know there is a temple in Kolkata where the septuagenarian Indian superstar is worshipped as a God. The Amitabh Bachchan temple is located at Kustia's 10A, Shri Dhar Roy Road in Kolkata. He has a massive fan base in Kolkata and entire West Bengal who consider his as the 'God of Bollywood'.

this is incredible .. especially for those that have lived and do live in Kolkata .. this is Howrah Bridge, Red Road (?) , the flyover to the Airport .. it is impossible to imagine this sight .. https://t.co/CmUIMzKHk0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2020

