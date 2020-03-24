Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amitabh Bachchan tweets his astonishment seeing Howrah Bridge, Kolkata streets empty

Amitabh Bachchan tweets his astonishment seeing Howrah Bridge, Kolkata streets empty
The Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has a special place in his heart for Kolkata, one of the reasons his fans believe is for marrying Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan who hailed from Bengal. Image Credit: Flickr

Amitabh Bachchan, who is continued by Bengalis to be considered as Jamai or Damaad of Bengal, recently took to Twitter to express his concern for the streets of Kolkata where the West Bengal government has imposed complete lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has a special place in his heart for Kolkata, one of the reasons his fans believe is for marrying Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan who hailed from Bengal. Another vital reason is the 77-year-old actor landed his first job in Kolkata during 1962 and 1968 before eying on Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan has severely expressed his astonishment over Twitter to see Howrah Bridge and streets and landmarks of his favourite city Kolkata totally empty and lying deserted amid coronavirus epidemic.

While reacting on a recent snaps posted by one of Amitabh Bachchan's 'crazy fan', he said that it is impossible to imagine the current sight of Howrah Bridge, Red Road, the flyover to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and entire city Kolkata deserted.

Many may not know there is a temple in Kolkata where the septuagenarian Indian superstar is worshipped as a God. The Amitabh Bachchan temple is located at Kustia's 10A, Shri Dhar Roy Road in Kolkata. He has a massive fan base in Kolkata and entire West Bengal who consider his as the 'God of Bollywood'.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Woody Allen memoir released as publishers cite freedom of speechAn independent publisher released a memoir by movie director Woody Allen on Monday after it was dropped by another outlet ...

IndiGrid completes acquisition of ENICL from Sterlite Power

Mumbai, Mar 24 PTI&#160;Power transmission investment trust IndiGrid on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of its ninth transmission asset from Sterlite Power at a value of USD 134 million or Rs 1,020 crore. With the acquisition ...

U.S. Senate, administration optimistic on deal for massive coronavirus aid bill

The U.S. Senate could pass a 2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package as soon as Tuesday, negotiators said, insisting they had made significant progress despite failing so far to reach a bipartisan deal on the sweeping legislation. ...

110 FIRs registered against 494 people for violating lockdown in Ghaziabad

110 FIRs were registered against 494 people for violating the lockdown imposed in Ghaziabad in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, police said on Tuesday. Ghaziabad police registered 110 FIRs against 494 people for violating the lockdown,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020