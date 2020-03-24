Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan say -- 'Keep the gym going'

Big names from Bollywood industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif have no excuses but the determination to follow the workout regimes in full power at home during the self-isolation period.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:41 IST
Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan say -- 'Keep the gym going'
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Big names from Bollywood industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif have no excuses but the determination to follow the workout regimes in full power at home during the self-isolation period. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, whose will to remain fit is quite vivid in the latest post he shared on social media on Tuesday. Clad in a gym outfit, the 77-year-old took to Instagram and shared a selfie.

Having weights and treadmill in the background, the Big-B captioned the post as "Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight !!! " Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra expressed their respect and love for the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee in the comment section.

On the other hand, the ever-young star of Bollywood Anil Kapoor is all burning it out in the video he shared on Instagram on Tuesday. The actor is pushing himself harder as he is seen in the exercise bikes indoors and his gym instructor motivating him to do further.

"Let's keep moving ( indoors )! There's no escaping my workout when my trainer @marcyogimead is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit," the 63-year-old actor wrote the caption. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has provided a full-fledged workout routine, detailing the type of exercise and the count of each to be followed.

The 36-year-old shared the working out video on Instagram. "Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe #Warmup1.Squat with feet hip-width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps 3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps

#Workout:1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps 2. In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps 4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps 5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps 6. Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps ", the 'Bharat' actor captioned the post. Many actors are finding their engagements to make the most of the time during the self-isolation period. Many are indulging in their favourite hobbies, while others are using their social media platforms to entertain the audience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Postponing the Olympic Games: it's complicated

- The unprecedented decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic sets off an complicated and costly exercise that involves ripping up years of planning. As International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said ...

Lockdown comes into force in entire Haryana, 90 arrested for violating orders

Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus, even as police arrested 90 people from across the state for flouting lockdown orders. The state govern...

Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts: Narendra Modi.

Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless challenges are increasing despite all efforts Narendra Modi....

CERC defers real-time power market by 2 months till June 1

Power regulator CERC has decided to defer the implementation of real-time power market till June 1 amid the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said. Earlier, it was scheduled to kick in from April 1 this year.The real-time power market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020