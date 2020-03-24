Left Menu
On the Wings of Love returns; Nadine Lustre reveals entertainer amid lockdowns

The lead actress of On the Wings of Love, Nadine Lustre, has revealed who keeps her entertained and it's very cute to say at least.

On the Wings of Love has returned to television to an overwhelming response by fans even though in challenging times of the coronavirus outbreak. Fans had long been yearning for Clark Medina (James Reid) and Leah Olivar-Medina (Nadine Lustre).

The couple, who was dating off-screen as well, announced their breakup in January and Nadine Lustre opened up about it in Making Mega documentary that was released recently.

'JaDine' fans have made relevant hashtags trend on Twitter in no time as their favorite show is back to entertain them as people self-isolate to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The lead actress of On the Wings of Love has revealed on Instagram who keeps her entertained and it's very cute to say at least. Sharing pictures and videos of her dog on Instagram, she captioned the post, "my 7 am alarm." Her dog can be seen jumping around on the bed in the post.

In the interview with Mega, Nadine Lustre also said that she is "always going to be thankful that that guy (James) came into my life, no matter what happens,"

As the Antoinette Jadaone series first aired on Primetime Bida on Monday last week, "OTWOL" soared on social media, with several terms ranking among the top trends on Twitter. The trend is continuing this week as well and "#OTWOLDontFallinLove2020" is trending on Twitter today.

