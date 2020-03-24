Left Menu
'Help stop the spread': Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal urge people to stay home

Urging people to take appropriate precautionary measures and to stay indoors amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday shared a video message on social media for his followers.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:03 IST
A still from the video message shared by actor Hrithik Roshan (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Urging people to take appropriate precautionary measures and to stay indoors amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday shared a video message on social media for his followers. The actor took to Twitter to share the video message for his followers, where he instructed people to follow precautionary measures like washing hands and urged them to stay back at home.

"Agar aapko ek doosre se contact me rehna hai toh phone and video calls ka istamaal kijiye," the 'War' actor said. He also further appealed everybody to be a little more responsible, to fight against the virus.

Actor Vicky Kaushal too made the best use of his social media platform to let his followers know the importance of staying indoors during these crucial times. The 31-year-old actor documented a video in his Instagram stories.

Seen in the comfort of his home, the 'Raazi' actor urged everybody to not venture out. He also stressed that since no vaccine has been found for the virus, we are the solutions to combat the spread, and can do it by staying indoors.

'We are the solution, so stay at home till the time changes..changes for better," he added. Like many other Bollywood celebrity actors, Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal are also in self-isolation as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Total coronavirus cases rose to 519 (including 39 discharged people and 9 deaths) on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)

