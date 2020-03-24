Bollywood celebs express their happiness to recovery 'good news'

Bollywood celebrities are having a ray of hope after Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official Twitter handle announced the recovery of two corona positive cases, who have now tested negative twice consecutively. One of the first to react to this positive news was actor Hrithik Roshan, who took to his Twitter handle to retweet the post.

Along with the shared post, the 46-year-old actor wrote "this picture made my day. My respect for the determination of patients & the relentless effort of our Doctors. #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor was also quick enough to share the tweet on her Twitter handle.

"Some good news guys," the 'Neerja' actor wrote. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan too continued the thread of the good news and re-tweeted the post on his Twitter handle.

(ANI)

