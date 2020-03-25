Remembering Chashme Buddoor actor Farooq Sheikh on his birth anniversary

Today is the 72nd birth anniversary of Farooq Sheikh - the versatile actor who had contributed not only in Bollywood but also in theatre and small screen. Sheikh was born on 25th March 1948 to a Zamindar family from Amroli village, Vadodara (Gujarat).

Bought up in Mumbai, Sheikh was active in theatres and marked his debut in 1973 with MS Sathyu's directorial debut film Garam Hawa. Later, he went on to establish himself in Bollywood by portraying some memorable roles in films like Chashme Buddoor, Umrao Jaan, Biwi Ho To Aisi, and many more. His pairing with veteran actor Deepti Naval was very popular in the 80s.

His stint on the small screen was also successful. Comedy-drama like Chamatkaar was one of the most popular shows of that time and his celebrity chat show Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai garnered him lots of appreciation. His sense of humour and direct humble approach was loved by the audience.

In 2010 he won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of SK Rao in 2009's critically acclaimed film Lahore. On 28th December 2013, he silently said goodbye to this world. He was last seen in 2014 Youngistaan and also played important roles in popular films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Shanghai. In 2018, Google paid him tribute through its Doodle on his 70th birth anniversary. Farooq Sheikh will always be remembered as one of the most talented actors of Bollywood.

