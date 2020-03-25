Left Menu
Shawn Mendes donates $175,000 to combat coronavirus

Pop star Shawn Mendes has donated $175,000 to the SickKids Foundation in Toronto with emergency medical resources to combat the coronavirus.

Shawn Mendes donates $175,000 to combat coronavirus
Shawn Mendes (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Pop star Shawn Mendes has donated $175,000 to the SickKids Foundation in Toronto with emergency medical resources to combat the coronavirus. According to Variety, Mendes said in a statement: "Through The Shawn Mendes Foundation, we have been working to find ways to best support the COVID-19 crisis. By making this donation to SickKids, we hope to help provide support in the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 for their patients and the surrounding community of Toronto. For the next month, we will be directing all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation to go towards additional efforts by SickKids, as well as efforts being made internationally by the World Health Organization COVID-19 Response Fund."

SickKids which is a global leader in pediatric health dedicated to ensuring hospitals provide the best possible care for children and families further thanked the singer for his contribution. In a Monday morning tweet, the foundation wrote, "Thank you @ShawnMendes for your generous donation of $175K to help purchase needed equipment & supplies for #COVID19 preparedness."

The post featured a picture of Shawn with one of the patients. The singer has been vocal about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and also urged the music community to stay home and practice social distancing as to slow the spread of the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

