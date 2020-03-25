Kangana Ranaut to fast for 9 days for Chaitra Navaratri; utilising time for enhancing subconsciousness

Kangana Ranaut is among the first few celebrities in India who joined the fight against deadly novel CoronaVirus by staying at home. A day before yesterday she celebrated her birthday with family in a simple manner and today she shared a video to announce that she will be fasting for all nine days of Chaitra Navratri starting from today.

Her team shared multiple posts today across all social media platforms on Team Kangana Ranaut in which Ranaut wishing everyone Happy Navratri and also urging people to stay home and utilize time in good things. She has also shared how she has been spending her time in enhancing subconsciousness through practicing.

The highest-paid Bollywood actress Ranaut reached her hometown Shimla on 17th March and ever since spending time with family. On the work front, she was last seen in sports drama 'Panga' early this year which was an average film and she will be next seen in much awaited multilingual biopic of legendary Jaya Lalitha titled 'Thalaivi'.

