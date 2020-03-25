Left Menu
In an attempt to spread the message of social distancing in the times of coronavirus outbreak, actor Kirti Kharabanda on Tuesday shared a morphed coronavirus-themed poster of her film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' and dubbed it as 'Shaadi Mein Mat Aana.'

'Shaadi Mein Mat Aana': Kirti Kharabanda's coronavirus-themed film poster
New coronavirus themed poster of the film (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In an attempt to spread the message of social distancing in the times of coronavirus outbreak, actor Kirti Kharabanda on Tuesday shared a morphed coronavirus-themed poster of her film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' and dubbed it as 'Shaadi Mein Mat Aana.' While the original poster of the film asks people to grace the wedding function with their presence the new one asked them to not attend the wedding.

The original poster of the film featured the lead duo of Kirti Kharbanda and Rajkummar Rao standing at a distance but holding hands. However, the edited poster shared by the leading lady featured them wearing face masks and one of them handing out hand sanitizer to the other one.

Kharbanda shared the poster on Instagram and captioned it with, "#21dayslockdown #shaadimainmataana #needofthehour." The new coronavirus-themed poster of the film prompted hilarious replies from Instagram users.

This comes a day after the central government imposed a 21-day-long nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and also advised people to either postpone their weddings or do it with minimal guests. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country surged to 562 on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

