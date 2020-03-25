Kriti Sanon takes up Tiger Shroff's antakshari challenge

With 'Antakshari Challenge' setting social media abuzz, it was actor Kriti Sanon who on Wednesday accepted the challenge thrown in by Tiger Shroff and shared a video of herself singing an old Bollywood number. The 29-year-old, who is seen at the comfort of her home, shared the video on Instagram.

The 'Panipat' actor began the video by saying, "After hearing you singing Tiger, I dont think I should sing...but I don't think I should be such a spoilsport." Addressing her love for old songs, the star began to sing " Isharon Isharon Men Dil Lenewale".

"Not the best singer in my house, but didn't wanna break the chain.. So Challenge accepted @tigerjackieshroff !! #QuarantineAntakshari Pls blame @aparshakti_khurana for starting this.. The next letter is 's,' the 'Luka Chuppi' actor captioned the post. She further pushed the chain by nominating actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurana, and Vicky Kaushal to continue the challenge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.