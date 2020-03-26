Elton John to host coronavirus benefit concert

Elton John is set to host 'The iHeart Living Room Concert for America,' a music event to raise money for groups fighting to stop the spread of coronavirus in the United States. This Sunday's virtual concert will feature performances by Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more, from their own homes, filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved.

The hour-long, commercial-free concert that will tribute to the front line health professionals and first responders on the front lines of fighting the ongoing pandemic, will air on Fox as well as on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app. The iHeartRadio Music Awards were scheduled for March 29 in Los Angeles, but have been postponed to an undetermined date. (ANI)

