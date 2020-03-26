Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farah Khan to celebs: stop posting workout videos, we have bigger concerns

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:47 IST
Farah Khan to celebs: stop posting workout videos, we have bigger concerns

Filmmaker Farah Khan has expressed her frustration with Bollywood celebrities uploading their workout videos as they stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the entire country in a 21-day lockdown, several celebrities have shared their workout videos and pictures from their homes on social media, including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes among others. In a video released on Twitter, Farah said she is making the clip in the "interest of public health and safety." "It's my humble request from all the ‘celebrities' and ‘stars’ that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis," Farah said.

The "Om Shanti Om" director said if celebrities don't stop, she will unfollow them. "So please have mercy on us and stop uploading your workout videos and if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you. Stay safe," she added. The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India on Thursday and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 13, with one death reported each from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,200 people booked in TN for violating lockdown rules

The Tamil Nadu police has booked over 1,200 people for violations relating to the Section 144 Cr.Pc order in the state, in force to implement an eight-day lockdown ordered by the state government as part of its fight against the spread of c...

Bill Burr to come back for 'The Mandalorian' S2

Actor-comedian Bill Burr will be returning for the second season of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian at Disney Plus. According to Deadline, the 51-year-old actor will reprise his role of Imperial sharpshooter-turned-mercenary Mayfi...

Rahul Gandhi urges release of Rs 2.66 cr from MPLAD fund to combat COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday requested for an urgent release of Rs 2.66 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme MPLAD funds for the purchase of ventilators, testing kits, personal protection equipment ...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Degwar and Shahpur sector of Poonch district on Tuesday. At around 730 pm on Tuesday, Pakistan started firing first with mortars and other small weapons along the LoC.The Indian army retaliated befitt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020