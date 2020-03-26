Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The Family Man' season two was a tall order: Raj Nidimoru

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:01 IST
'The Family Man' season two was a tall order: Raj Nidimoru

Director Raj Nidimoru, one half of the duo Raj and DK behind “The Family Man”, says working on the second season of the critically acclaimed web-series was a challenge. The directors, who are also the creators of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer, finished shooting the upcoming chapter in the Amazon Original Series early this month.

The first season received an overwhelming response from audiences in India and abroad. “It is a tall order. This is the first time that we are in a sequel kind of territory. We have not done anything like this before. We did this because the world in the show is so exciting. It is interesting yet challenging to match up to the expectations. We had to step it up," Raj told PTI. "The Family Man" follows a middle-class man, played by Bajpayee, secretly working for the National Investigation Agency.

The co-director said the new season will have a tone similar to its 2019 debut but it will be more exciting. "The design of the show is such that it is close to reality we have picked up from real life incidents but have made a fictitious story that goes with the series," he added.

Besides Bajpayee, the first season also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar, Sharad Kelkar and Gul Panag. South star Samantha Akkineni, who is making her web debut with the upcoming season, features in a pivotal role.

"What Samantha is playing in the show is going to be a bit of a revelation. She is playing something unique, something she has never done before," Raj teased. He said season two should be out by the end of the year.

"The season two has been finished in record time. We have been shooting around August last year. We are aiming for similar date (as season one) it should come out at the end of the year,” Raj said. On the movie front, the director duo is developing three different scripts.

Asked about the film with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Raj said, “He has to announce that, we are waiting." PTI KKP RDS RDS BK BK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Monitoring traffic patterns, confident of handling surge in voice & data services demand: VIL

Vodafone Idea on Thursday said it is monitoring traffic pattern and remains confident of handling surge in voice and data services demand amid country-wide lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, as the company made an appeal to the t...

Southern Europe bonds rally as ECB pushes boundaries with new plan

Southern European government bonds rallied on Thursday, with yields on Italian and Greek debt tumbling after the European Central Bank announced the terms of its 750 billion euro bond-buying scheme to limit the impact of the coronavirus cri...

Doctor couple among three test positive for coronavirus in

Tgana, total rises to 44 Eds Removing word in headline Hyderabad, Mar 26 PTI A doctor couple are among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44. Accor...

WHO Europe sees 'encouraging signs' in coronavirus spread

The World Health Organisations WHO European office said Thursday it saw encouraging signs as Italy reported a lower rate of infections of the new coronavirus, cautioning it was too early to say whether the worst had passedWhile the situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020