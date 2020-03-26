Left Menu
Farhan Akhtar refreshes 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' moments with throwback photo

Bringing back memories of the Tomatina Festival from his film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday shared a throwback picture of himself and actor Hrithik Roshan.

Actors Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bringing back memories of the Tomatina Festival from his film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday shared a throwback picture of himself and actor Hrithik Roshan. He took to Instagram to share his #ThrowbackThursday picture in which he is seen sitting shirtless with Roshan.

The picture seems to be either from before or after the shoot of the famous song 'Ik Junoon (paint in red)' which features the star cast of the film having fun at Spain's famous Tomatina Festival. "The what else can you the do's on a #throwbackthursday ?? #moshimoshi #tomatina #bunyol #espana #paintitred #bts #chillers," he captioned the picture.

The blast from the past post by Akhtar prompted comments from Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif who were his co-stars in the film. Farhan's sister and director of the film Zoya Akhtar also commented and wrote, "One for each and one for the boy not in the pic."

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' was an adventure drama with an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah. The critically acclaimed film was released in 2011 and was a major hit at the box office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

