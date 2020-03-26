Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kartik, Meghna, Yami and more celebs join 'I Stand With Humanity' initiative

Kartik Aaryan, Meghna Gulzar, Yami Gautam has joined the growing list of celebrities, who have pledged their support to the new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage-earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown imposed to prevent the coronavirus spread.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:38 IST
Kartik, Meghna, Yami and more celebs join 'I Stand With Humanity' initiative
A poster of the new initiative to support daily-wage earners (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Kartik Aaryan, Meghna Gulzar, Yami Gautam has joined the growing list of celebrities, who have pledged their support to the new initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage-earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown imposed to prevent the coronavirus spread. The initiative, 'I Stand With Humanity', has been started by the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian film and television industry, which will provide support to families of daily wage workers with essential food supplies.

"If we won't be there for each other, then who will? Show your Support and Donate," actor Kartik Aaryan posted on Twitter. 'Chhapakk' director Meghna Gulzar also shown in her support for the donation and said that it is the time to help those who are less fortunate.

"Trying times. Time to be grateful for what we have. Time to keep in mind, those less fortunate, who we can help. Every bit counts," the 46-year-old director wrote. Taking it to her Instagram platform, actor Yami Gautam also expressed her wholehearted willingness to contribute to this 'noble initiative'.

"I whole heartily support this noble initiative. Happy to be a part of this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home I urge everyone else also to contribute, whatever you can in your capacity," the 31-year-old star wrote. Meanwhile, actor Kriti Kharbanda too shared her take to say 'yes to humanity.'

"#coronaseladona #changewithin #istandwithhumanityNow is our chance to say yes to humanity! Let's do this for us. For our brothers and sisters. For the world. For our future," the 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' star wrote on Instagram. The latest of all-stars to join the initiative is Boman Irani.

The 60-year-old star took to his Twitter handle and requested everybody to do their bit by supporting the cause. "I request you all to support the daily wage earners. It's time to do your bit," he tweeted.

Earlier the day, Bollywood filmmakers and actors including Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Lara, Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar had pledged their support to the said initiative. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. indicts Venezuela's Maduro on 'narco-terrorism' charges

The U.S. government on Thursday indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials on charges of narco-terrorism, the latest escalation of the Trump administrations pressure campaign against the socialist leader...

Honda suspends Thai car output as coronavirus emergency declared

Hondas Thai business said it would suspend operations at two factories on Thursday after Thailand declared a state of emergency to curb the spread of coronavirus. Honda Automobile Thailand said in a statement it was suspending operations of...

Need a war-time plan to win the war against COVID-19: Guterres at G20 virtual summit

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that the world is not winning the war against the deadly novel Coronavirus and needs a war-time plan to fight it as the number of infected cases across the world grow exponentially every day. The...

Centre's relief package inadequate: Cong leader Surjewala

Chandigarh, Mar 26 PTI&#160;Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that the Rs 1.75 lakh crore economic package announced by the Centre in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic was inadequate. The government has annou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020