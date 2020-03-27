Rapper G-Eazy to provide free meals to kids in San Francisco for a month

To make sure kids on his home turf don't go hungry while sheltering in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rapper G-Eazy is providing free meals to children in San Francisco for a month. According to TMZ, the 30-year-old will be providing food for local at-risk youths through his Endless Summer Fund charity

G-Eazy has partnered with Larkin Street Youth Services to fund a local food truck named Mi Morena which will help reach community members who can't easily access meals at Larkin's walk-in sites. The food truck which is equipped with a full commercial kitchen will provide lunch 7 days a week for the next month. (ANI)

