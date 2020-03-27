Left Menu
Veteran actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus complications

Actor Mark Blum, best known for featuring in movies such as "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee", has died of complications from COVID-19. He was 69. The news of his death was shared by Rebecca Damon, the executive vice-president of Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

"It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus. "Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013," Damon tweeted on Thursday. Blum started his career in the 1970s and made a mark on theatre scene with critically-acclaimed performance in Playwrights Horizons production of Albert Innaurato’s "Gus and Al". He also performed on Broadway with productions like "Lost in Yonkers", "The Best Man" and "The Assembled Parties". In Hollywood, Blum is best known for portraying the husband of Rosanna Arquette’s character in 1985's "Desperately Seeking Susan".

He followed it up by playing actor Paul Hogan’s rival in 1986's "Crocodile Dundee". His other feature credits include "Lovesick", "Just Between Friends", "Blind Date" and "The Presidio". On the television front, Blum is still remembered for starring in two hits series -- "Mozart in the Jungle" and Netflix's "You".

