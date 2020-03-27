BTS band postpones tour due to coronavirus outbreak

South Korean band BTS is rescheduling their North American 'Map of the Soul' tour amid the coronavirus pandemic. Having already cancelled its Seoul dates, the world's biggest band was set to kick off its tour on April 25th and 26th in Santa Clara, California and wrap in Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field on June 5th and 6th, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

But as the virus continues to spread throughout the U.S., the band's label, Big Hit Entertainment, has decided to postpone the tour stops. All already sold tickets will be honoured for the new dates, Big Hit said.

Back in February, when the then-epidemic seriously affected Asia, the group had already taken the decision to postpone its four mid-April kickoff dates in their native Korea. Those tickets were automatically refunded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.