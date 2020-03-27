Veteran actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus complications, Hollywood pays tribute

Actor Mark Blum, best known for featuring in movies such as "Desperately Seeking Susan", "Crocodile Dundee" and Netflix series "You", has died of complications from COVID-19. He was 69. The news of his death was shared by Rebecca Damon, the executive vice-president of Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

"It is with such deep sorrow that I'm writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus. "Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013," Damon tweeted on Thursday. The actor was most recently seen in Lifetime and Netflix's hit series "You", where he portrayed the character of Mr. Mooney, a bookstore owner and former boss of Penn Badgley's Joe. Blum started his career in the 1970s and made a mark on theatre scene with critically-acclaimed performance in Playwrights Horizons production of Albert Innaurato's "Gus and Al". He also performed on Broadway with productions like "Lost in Yonkers", "The Best Man" and "The Assembled Parties".

In Hollywood, Blum was best known for portraying the husband of Rosanna Arquette's character in 1985's "Desperately Seeking Susan". He followed it up by playing actor Paul Hogan's rival in 1986's "Crocodile Dundee". His other feature credits include "Lovesick", "Just Between Friends", "Blind Date" and "The Presidio".

On the television front, Blum is also for starring in "Mozart in the Jungle" and "law & Order". The news of his death led to an outpouring of tributes from many Hollywood celebrities, including Blum's "Desperately Seeking Susan" co-stars Madonna and Rosanna Arquette.

Madonna posted a still from 1985 film on Instagram, calling Blum a "remarkable human". "This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made 'Desperately Seeking Susan' in 1985!! "Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend won't affect us in some way. We need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules!" the singer-actor posted.

Arquette said, "He was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man. May you Rest In Peace and power mark. God bless you." Actor Topher Grace recalled his experience working with Blum on the play "Lonely, I'm Not". "I was terrified to do live theater for the first time and he was as much a great teacher (mostly by example) as he was a great scene partner. He never once looked at his watch when I was asking him for advice long after a show had ended. "I know I am just one of the hundreds of actors, not to mention the thousands of audiences, who will heartbroken to learn of his passing," he tweeted.

"Star Wars" veteran Mark Hamill said, "We will never stop missing him." The Playwright Horizons theatre group also paid tribute, calling Blum "a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist". Actor Ron Perlman tweeted, "It is clear, we will all lose people we know and love. Sweet dreams friend." Veteran actor Malcom McDowell, Blum's co-star from "Mozart in the Jungle", remembered him as a "funny sensitive and beautiful man".

"One of our family of Mozart in the Jungle passed this morning from the corona virus. Mark Blum was a truly wonderful actor, but more importantly, was a funny sensitive, and beautiful man. RIP. - Malcolm," he posted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.