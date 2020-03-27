Left Menu
Important to stay honest to your work: Arjun Bijlani

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:31 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:31 IST
Actor Arjun Bijlani says it is important to stay relevant in in one's work to survive in the cut-throat world of entertainment. Arjun, known for television shows such as “Left Right Left”, “Miley Jab Hum Tum”, “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi”, “Ishq Mein Marjawan”, said staying true to his craft is the key to his longevity in the profession.

"I believe I have worked and survived for 15 years. The industry is such that you can get written off anytime and be up there. It is important to stay relevant, besides being honest, professional and disciplined towards your work,” Arjun told PTI. "People will respect you if you are honest to your job and you will always be around, working,” he said.

The actor, who has done both daily soaps and reality shows, said for him the joy is in doing different things. "I am learning and trying to improve and better myself with each project, be it TV or reality or web shows. It is about being in the moment, I enjoy whatever I do. When I am hosting, I focus on that, when I am into a character, I am into it, when I am at home, I am with my family. You have to switch roles every time as you are in different situations," Arjun, who has made his digital debut with "State of Siege: 26/11", said.

The actor will play martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in ZEE5’s web-series. The eight-episode series is based on Sandeep Unnithan’s best-selling novel “Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11.” "I had finished ‘Dance Deewane’ and ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, I was offered a couple of web series but I wasn’t keen as I was looking for something that is substantial and performance oriented even if it multi-cast I was ok. When I got this offer for ‘State of Siege’ for Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s role and I immediately said yes." PTI KKP BK BK.

