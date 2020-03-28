'Contagion' Cast collaborate with scientists to unveil series of coronavirus PSAs

With the aim of disseminating evidence-based information about the coronavirus, the cast of 'Contagion' in collaboration with scientists from Columbia's Mailman School of Public Health and Participant unveiled a series of PSA videos on Friday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in the YouTube videos castmembers Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Ehle explore the key tactics to slow the spread of the respiratory illness, such as social distancing, how to properly hand wash and ways to decipher the information in this difficult period.

All of the PSAs were written with guidance from the medical experts who advised Steven Soderbergh on Contagion, including Dr. Larry Brilliant, Mark Smolinski, Laurie Garrett and Dr. W. Ian Lipkin. The film's original screenwriter, Scott Z. Burns, also contributed to the authoring the projects. (ANI)

