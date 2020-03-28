Kristen Bell admits decision to waive April rent for tenants was a 'no-brainer'

American actor Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard are doing their part to help financially-strapped people living in the Los Angeles buildings they own, by waiving rent for April. According to TMZ, the couple waived the rent payments of tenants in a California building they own in an effort to provide a bit of relief to those who are struggling to make ends meet during the current coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Kristen Bell explained during an appearance on 'The Bobby Bones Show' "It was a no-brainer. People over profit," reported Us Weekly. Earlier this month, No Kid Hungry highlighted the Hollywood couple for their generous donation of 150,007.96 USD to help send grants to schools and provide meals for those in need.

Bell explained via Instagram the reason why the number is odd because when her daughters, 6-year-old Lincoln and 5 year-old Delta overheard the actor making the donation, "they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank." The 'Veronica Mars' star shared "I couldn't have been prouder to add that extra and important 7 dollars and 96 cents ... I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together." (ANI)

