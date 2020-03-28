Left Menu
'Meanwhile in quarantine', Anushka gives a haircut to Virat

While in quarantine owing to the coronavirus pandemic, many Bollywood stars are either busy with household chores or exploring new hobbies, meanwhile actor Anushka Sharma has turned into a hairstylist as she dished out a stylish haircut for husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

While in quarantine owing to the coronavirus pandemic, many Bollywood stars are either busy with household chores or exploring new hobbies, meanwhile actor Anushka Sharma has turned into a hairstylist as she dished out a stylish haircut for husband Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma shared a video of Kohli's hair-cutting session on social media with a caption "Meanwhile, in quarantine."

"This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen," Virat said in the video. The video even unveiled a before and after look. "Beautiful haircut by my wife," Kohli added.

The couple has been staying at home during their quarantine period and has urged their fans to stay safe and healthy at home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

