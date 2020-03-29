Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas take stroll, pack on PDA in Los Angeles

American actor Ben Affleck and Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas are continuing to spend time together. According to People magazine, the pair were spotted walking de Armas' dog in Pacific Palisades, California on Saturday (local time). During the outing, the 47-year-old actor was seen sharing a kiss and packing on some PDA with de Armas.

The 'Justice League' actor was dressed in a grey jacket, blue shirt and jeans with a hat representing his hometown Boston Red Sox. Meanwhile, the 'Knives Out' actress wore a velvet maroon jacket and jeans. De Armas was seen holding onto Affleck's arms as they both showed big smiles on their faces, during the romantic stroll.

Previously, a source told People magazine that the duo had an instant connection while filming their upcoming flick 'Deep Water' this past winter. The source said of Affleck and de Armas, that they both had great chemistry right form the start. The 'Argo' actor always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there was no signs of romance.

Ben was very focused on making a fantastic movie and he arrived early and was one of the last people to leave from the sets. Earlier this month, de Armas and Affleck returned from their romantic trip to Costa Rica and since then they have been regularly spotted on walks together in Los Angeles. (ANI)

