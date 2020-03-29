Bollywood fraternity chips in to support fight against COVID-19

As everyone is coming together to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood fraternity has also come forward with their support by contributing to the PM-CARES Fund to help the battle against COVID-19. Bhushan Kumar on Sunday pledged to donate Rs 11 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. He wrote on Twitter: "Today, we are all at a really crucial stage and it's extremely important to do all we can to help. I along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs 11 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. We can and will fight this together, Jai Hind "

The Managing Director of T-Series also pledged to contribute Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra. Bhushan announced it on Twitter and wrote, "In this hour of need, I pledge to donate Rs 1 crore to the CM's Relief Fund along with my family at @Tseries. Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe." Akshay Kumar recently announced that he has donated Rs 25 crore to the Fund for this cause. The 52-year-old actor mentioned that this is the time to do all that one can to help out others.

Akshay took to Twitter and wrote, "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai." Varun Dhawan also pledged to donate Rs 30 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund. The 32-year-old star made the announcement on his Twitter handle where he assured that "we will overcome" this battle of coronavirus."I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain," the tweet reads.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities are practicing self-isolation in the wake of the pandemic and are advising people to stay at home to be safe. Actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are spreading the message to take the necessary precautions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

