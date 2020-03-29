Britney Spears celebrates 20 yrs of 'Oops I did it again'

It has been 20 years since "Oops I did it again" released and pop star Britney Spears says she can't believe time flew so fast. The 38-year-old singer shared a throwback picture from the video, which was set on the planet Mars, on Instagram on Saturday. "Oops! How did 20 years go by so fast? I can’t believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot... but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by!" Spears wrote alongside the photo.

Joking about the social distancing due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, she said many people wished they were on Mars. "And now we’re sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars... of course I am just kidding! But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it... Sending love to you all!" the singer added.

"Oops I did it again" released on March 27, 2000, as the lead single from her second studio album of the same name..

