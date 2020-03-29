Umesh and I conscious of not crossing each other's professional space: Priya Bapat

Popular Marathi actor Priya Bapat credits her relationship with husband Umesh Kamat for their chemistry on the web series "Aani Kay Hava?", but says the couple is careful of giving each other required space while working together. In the second season of the MX Player Marathi web series "Aani Kay Hava?" ("What else do we need?"), Priya and Umesh return as reel-life couple Jui and Saket. Directed by Varun Narvekar, "Aani Kay Hava?" is a slice-of-life drama which chronicles the incidents in the lives of a couple. Priya said when two people are so closely connected, the chemistry is bound to reflect on camera.

"Once you go on set with that, the only advantage is that it's very comforting to know the other person is going to enhance your performance and give you that space," the actor told PTI in an interview. Priya said the only thing the couple was conscious about in the first season — something which they paid attention to in the new chapter as well — was not encroaching upon an actor's private space while performing.

"Because we are husband-wife and also actors, there is a chance that we probably would like to correct each other out of a good space so that the other person performs better. "But what if we start correcting each other on set? We didn't want to do that and respect the professional space of each other as actors. It was an unspoken decision. We went on set and this naturally happened." The 33-year-old actor said her equation with Umesh has grown tremendously over the last 14 years, enough for them to recognise to let each other be when in a professional capacity.

"Even if you have the right intention to make the other person's performance better, you still keep quiet because there's a director on set to do that. "That can happen because you might feel 'this person isn't only an actor but my partner' so even with good intentions, you might just cross that line and hurt the person because in that moment, he's a professional and not your partner." While the current season takes a three year leap with its storyline, the "Happy Journey" actor said she didn't let the pressure to match audiences expectations get to her head. "The second season is more mature in terms of its humour and relationship. There was a gap of nine months to a year till we shot the second season, and in that period our personal relationship also grew. We were so ready to approach the second season but wanted to treat it in a fresh manner. "I could see the chemistry we have on this season is way too mature than in the first. But you can't take the pressure because then you wouldn't be able to perform at all," she added.

