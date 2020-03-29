Left Menu
Development News Edition

Umesh and I conscious of not crossing each other's professional space: Priya Bapat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 16:59 IST
Umesh and I conscious of not crossing each other's professional space: Priya Bapat

Popular Marathi actor Priya Bapat credits her relationship with husband Umesh Kamat for their chemistry on the web series "Aani Kay Hava?", but says the couple is careful of giving each other required space while working together. In the second season of the MX Player Marathi web series "Aani Kay Hava?" ("What else do we need?"), Priya and Umesh return as reel-life couple Jui and Saket. Directed by Varun Narvekar, "Aani Kay Hava?" is a slice-of-life drama which chronicles the incidents in the lives of a couple. Priya said when two people are so closely connected, the chemistry is bound to reflect on camera.

"Once you go on set with that, the only advantage is that it's very comforting to know the other person is going to enhance your performance and give you that space," the actor told PTI in an interview. Priya said the only thing the couple was conscious about in the first season — something which they paid attention to in the new chapter as well — was not encroaching upon an actor's private space while performing.

"Because we are husband-wife and also actors, there is a chance that we probably would like to correct each other out of a good space so that the other person performs better. "But what if we start correcting each other on set? We didn't want to do that and respect the professional space of each other as actors. It was an unspoken decision. We went on set and this naturally happened." The 33-year-old actor said her equation with Umesh has grown tremendously over the last 14 years, enough for them to recognise to let each other be when in a professional capacity.

"Even if you have the right intention to make the other person's performance better, you still keep quiet because there's a director on set to do that. "That can happen because you might feel 'this person isn't only an actor but my partner' so even with good intentions, you might just cross that line and hurt the person because in that moment, he's a professional and not your partner." While the current season takes a three year leap with its storyline, the "Happy Journey" actor said she didn't let the pressure to match audiences expectations get to her head. "The second season is more mature in terms of its humour and relationship. There was a gap of nine months to a year till we shot the second season, and in that period our personal relationship also grew. We were so ready to approach the second season but wanted to treat it in a fresh manner. "I could see the chemistry we have on this season is way too mature than in the first. But you can't take the pressure because then you wouldn't be able to perform at all," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

"We're trying to keep our heads above water": U.S. healthcare workers fight shortages - and fear

U.S. nurses and doctors on the front lines of the battle against the new coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of Americans and killed hundreds are shellshocked by the damage that the virus wreaks - on patients, their families and...

Belly dancer keeps Tunisians entertained through coronavirus lockdown

Tunisians stuck inside through a coronavirus lockdown have in large numbers been watching a spangly-costumed actress belly dancing in her living room with the message Stay at home and Ill dance for you.Clad in a figure-hugging dress, with a...

Nepal extends the suspension of international flights till April 15

In order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus Nepal on Sunday extended the suspension of international flights till April 15. The suspension of international flights is part of the measures that Nepal has taken to contain the spre...

Spain confirms 838 new deaths from coronavirus

Spain has registered 838 deaths from coronavirus-related complications over the past 24 hours, and the number of cases has climbed by about 6,500 over the given period, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The death toll in the country reach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020