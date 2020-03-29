Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twinkle Khanna's driver from Chandini Chowk takes her home from hospital during lockdown

Dubbing husband Akshay Kumar as her "driver from Chandini Chowk", Twinkle Khanna on Sunday spoke of her broken leg and the deserted streets of Mumbai while he drove her back from the hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:18 IST
Twinkle Khanna's driver from Chandini Chowk takes her home from hospital during lockdown
A still from the video shared by actor Twinkle Khanna (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Dubbing husband Akshay Kumar as her "driver from Chandini Chowk", Twinkle Khanna on Sunday spoke of her broken leg and the deserted streets of Mumbai while he drove her back from the hospital. The 46-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram and wrote: "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don't be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can't kick anything at all!,"

"It is 10:31 AM on a Sunday morning and the roads are deserted," the 'Barsaat' actor started off the video. She later panned the camera to the driver's seat where the 'Kesari' actor is seen well-protected, wearing a masks and a head cap, and with a complete focus on driving.

"Here is my driver all the way from Chandini Chowk," she added. Later giving us a view of the road, she mentioned that they are on their way back from the hospital and was quick to say, "No, I don't have coronavirus, people go for other reasons, like me being unusually clumsy."

Continuing to record the empty streets of Mumbai, the 'Baadshah' star further said: "So this Sunday my husband's pocket is lighter, our hearts have never been full and my foot is bloody broken." She ended the video by wishing everyone a very "Happy Sunday."

Earlier on Saturday, Twinkle Khanna was a proud wife after Akshay's decision to donate Rs Rs 25 crore from his savings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Nico Santos' stepfather dies from disease

Crazy Rich Asians star Nico Santos on Sunday revealed that his step-father has passed away after a battle with coronavirus. The 40-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that his mother is also fighting the COVID-19 v...

Iran's coronavirus death toll reaches 2,640

Irans coronavirus death toll has risen to 2,640, a health ministry official said on Sunday, as the Middle Easts worst-hit country grapples with the fast-spreading outbreak. In the past 24 hours we had 123 deaths and 2,901 people have been i...

If we don't follow lockdown, we will fail as a country: Delhi CM Kejriwal

If the lockdown is not followed, the country will fail to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, as he assured migrant workers that his government has made food and boarding arrangements for t...

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu monitoring covid-19 quarantines through app

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have developed mobile applications for monitoring people under quarantine and inform their contacts about the same to check the spread of coronavirus. The central government and other state governments are also leve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020